Come to GDC 2017 and hear how Gears of War 4 's cutting-edge audio was crafted

The schedule for the 2017 Game Developers Conference is robust, so today organizers would like to let you know about a cutting-edge talk about the audio tech in Gears of War 4 that you won't want to miss.

In their GDC 2017 session on "'Gears of War 4', Project Triton: Pre-Computed Environmental Wave Acoustics," Microsoft Research researcher Nikunj Raghuvanshi and Microsoft technical audio lead John Tennant will break down Project Triton, which they call the first successful effort for detailed scene-dependent wave acoustics in games.

Triton shipped in 'Gears of War 4', resulting from a collaboration between The Coalition and Microsoft Research. Triton robustly models complex wave phenomena such as diffraction, scattered reflections and reverberation on static 3D level geometry. In doing so, it captures important effects like smooth occlusion around obstacles or longer reverberation in large halls, as well as how these effects change when source and listener move through the environment.

In this talk, the speakers will discuss both the technical and design aspects of the system, providing details on its integration in Unreal Engine 4 and AudioKinetic Wwise. They will also discuss how interpreting the Triton data forced them to define stylized cinematic and emotional acoustics for 'Gears of War 4' to navigate their way out of an uncanny valley of game audio.

