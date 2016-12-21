Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 25, 2016
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 25, 2016
arrowPress Releases
December 25, 2016
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Telltale Games is hiring a Narrative Designer
Get a job: Telltale Games is hiring a Narrative Designer
December 22, 2016 | By Staff
December 22, 2016 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Narrative DesignerTelltale Games

Location: San Rafael, California

We want experienced designers to help create interactive action and exploration beats, compelling choices, and narrative branches that reward player investment.   Use your skills in traditional design principles like pacing, mood, risk/reward, and action to entertain and surprise players, within a strong story and character-based context.  You won’t be placing enemies or building levels, but you WILL be leveraging those hard-earned skills in exciting and challenging new ways.

You’ll work in close partnership with our world-class writing and cinematic teams to craft compelling interactive narrative in the vein of Telltale’s award-winning The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us, Minecraft and Batman.

Candidates with a serious passion for creating interactive stories and player agency grounded in narrative will be rewarded with creative ownership, highly-skilled collaborators and opportunity for rapid advancement.

Responsibilities

  • Create role-playing design and choices that enhance overall narrative and make it truly playable.
  • Work in close partnership with writers to craft emotionally-engaging pieces of interactive entertainment.
  • Collaborate with art, animation and programming to design new and better action sequences that offer great feedback and consequence.
  • Most important - always be an advocate for The Player!

 Essential Skills

  • Minimum 2 years game design experience.
  • Preferred at least 2 shipped titles in a design role.
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Maturity and flexibility: Telltale is a fast-paced highly-iterative development environment.
  • Diverse interests such as psychology, writing, improvisational acting, or tabletop role-playing experience a plus. (Designers at Telltale need to know and care about what makes people do the things they do, and how to react accordingly.)

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[12.23.16]
Senior Designer
Demiurge Studios (SEGA)
Demiurge Studios (SEGA) — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[12.23.16]
UX Design Lead (Mobile)
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[12.23.16]
UI Artist (f/m)
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[12.22.16]
Senior Combat Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Best of 2016: Gamasutra's top games, devs, events and trends
Super Mario Run: Best model of a mobile platformer, the worst model of selling
Game Design Deep Dive: Rethinking adventure games to create empathy
How Epyx's hardware aspirations led to its own downfall


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image