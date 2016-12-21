Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 25, 2016
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 25, 2016
arrowPress Releases
December 25, 2016
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How Naughty Dog did the motion capture for The Last Of Us
December 22, 2016 | By Staff
December 22, 2016 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Video, Vault

Between the Uncharted series and The Last Of Us (not to mention Way of the Warrior), developer Naughty Dog has developed a reputation for making games with striking characters. But how do they go about motion-capturing those characters' animations and implementing them into the game?

At GDC 2015, Naughty Dog's Damon Shelton took the stage to talk about the needs, requirements and thought processes used to design the studio's motion capture pipeline. He also dug into the tools Naughty Dog developed to create high-quality motion capture data, manage the large amount of data required to fill the needs of such a large project, and deliver this data to the animators.

It was a great talk that offered an in-depth look into the tools developed to clean up the raw data, turn this data into animation curves and the tools created to re-target the animation data onto the Last Of Us character skeletons.

Now, it's freely available for anyone to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.23.16]
Sr. Business Development Director--#2525
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[12.22.16]
Senior Producer
Wargaming America, Inc.
Wargaming America, Inc. — Emeryville, California, United States
[12.22.16]
Senior Monetization Specialist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[12.21.16]
Creative Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Best of 2016: Gamasutra's top games, devs, events and trends
Super Mario Run: Best model of a mobile platformer, the worst model of selling
Game Design Deep Dive: Rethinking adventure games to create empathy
How Epyx's hardware aspirations led to its own downfall


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image