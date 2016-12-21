Video: How Naughty Dog did the motion capture for The Last Of Us

Between the Uncharted series and The Last Of Us (not to mention Way of the Warrior), developer Naughty Dog has developed a reputation for making games with striking characters. But how do they go about motion-capturing those characters' animations and implementing them into the game?

At GDC 2015, Naughty Dog's Damon Shelton took the stage to talk about the needs, requirements and thought processes used to design the studio's motion capture pipeline. He also dug into the tools Naughty Dog developed to create high-quality motion capture data, manage the large amount of data required to fill the needs of such a large project, and deliver this data to the animators.

It was a great talk that offered an in-depth look into the tools developed to clean up the raw data, turn this data into animation curves and the tools created to re-target the animation data onto the Last Of Us character skeletons.

Now, it's freely available for anyone to watch over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

