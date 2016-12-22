Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Game developers share their New Year's resolutions
December 30, 2016 | By Gamasutra Staff
As 2016 winds down, we find ourselves reflecting on the highlights of the past year and planning for the year ahead.

In the spirit of the holiday, we asked @Gamasutra's Twitter followers (you can become one right now!) to tell us about their dev-related New Year's resolutions. We braced ourselves for the inevitable joke responses, like "1024x768". That never gets old! But many replied with actual resolutions that had nothing to do with screen pixels.

We present a list of those resolutions below, broken down into categories. If you're interested in participating in Gamasutra's next Twitter question, make sure you head over to @Gamasutra and click that follow button.

Build up your portfolio

One Game a Month for 2017; getting the "first 10 games are bad" out of the way while filling out a portfolio.

Serious Table (@srstable)

Forge connections

Release my VN, network with more developers, provide more updates on my endeavors, and solicit more frequent feedback on my work.

Michel Sabbagh 🎮📚 (@Watfen64)

Create a record of your work

documentation! Screenshots, blog posts, anything that records the design process

Alolan Nolan (@NolanFilter)

Get on a schedule

try to do game dev 1hr every day

Bruno Araujo (@baraujo42)

Becoming more efficient at following production schedules!

Queen Bee Games (@queenbeegames)

Gonna work on design and illustration! Scheduling time to draw every single day, different goals each month. #gamedev #gamedesign

Weslo (@wrockholz)

Finish finish finish finish finish finish finish finish...

shut up and ship :)

Luke Dicken (@LukeD)

announce in spring 🤗 Grind through the rest 😅

Ryan Darcey (@Ryan_Darcey)

finish a damn game.

— JWest (@JRCWest)

Finishing my first full game. No more protoyping and forgetting.

JWest (@JRCWest)

actually finding time to finish a game, do lots of small games

Fake Wonder Women V2 (@yifatshaik)

Finish my current personal gamedev project - a fortune teller based on the tarot.

Meagan (@meagantrott)

the same resolution it is every year, Pinky. Release!

Tom Darby (@magicChopstick)

