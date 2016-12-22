See Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 's Breach mode deconstructed at GDC 2017

Heads up, game makers: 2017 Game Developers Conference organizers are happy to announce that Eidos Montreal will be backing a neat talk about Deus Ex: Mankind Divided's unique Breach mode.

Fleur Marty is the producer of the live team at Eidos Montreal, and in her talk on "Deus Ex Breach: Experimenting Within the Boundaries of a AAA Franchise" she'll give a behind-the-scenes-look into the entire process the team went through in order to successfully develop Breach, which has no precedent in the Deus Ex games.

The presentation will focus on the various design challenges that were faced, as well as the management strategies used to bolster a more effective teamwork and the specific production processes that lead to a truly innovative Deus Ex experience, while staying true to the core DNA of the franchise.

Attendees will leave the session with insights into the main challenges the team encountered, and how they solved (or didn't solve!) them. They will also learn how the team was able to bring disruptive innovation to Deus Ex, all while ensuring they never broke the pillars established by the main games of the franchise.

