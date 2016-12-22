Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
See Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 's Breach mode deconstructed at GDC 2017
See Deus Ex: Mankind Divided's Breach mode deconstructed at GDC 2017
December 26, 2016 | By Staff
December 26, 2016 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
Console/PC, Social/Online, Design, Production, GDC

Heads up, game makers: 2017 Game Developers Conference organizers are happy to announce that Eidos Montreal will be backing a neat talk about Deus Ex: Mankind Divided's unique Breach mode.

Fleur Marty is the producer of the live team at Eidos Montreal, and in her talk on "Deus Ex Breach: Experimenting Within the Boundaries of a AAA Franchise" she'll  give a behind-the-scenes-look into the entire process the team went through in order to successfully develop Breach, which has no precedent in the Deus Ex games.

The presentation will focus on the various design challenges that were faced, as well as the management strategies used to bolster a more effective teamwork and the specific production processes that lead to a truly innovative Deus Ex experience, while staying true to the core DNA of the franchise.

Attendees will leave the session with insights into the main challenges the team encountered, and how they solved (or didn't solve!) them. They will also learn how the team was able to bring disruptive innovation to Deus Ex, all while ensuring they never broke the pillars established by the main games of the franchise.

So don't forget about this talk when it comes time to head to GDC 2017, and don't miss your opportunity to save money by registering for the conference early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is January 18, 2017. GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

