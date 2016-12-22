Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 27, 2016
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 27, 2016
arrowPress Releases
December 27, 2016
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Oxenfree dev shares tips on elevating game narratives at GDC 2017
Oxenfree dev shares tips on elevating game narratives at GDC 2017
December 27, 2016 | By Staff
December 27, 2016 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design, GDC

Telling great stories in video games is tricky business, thanks in no small part to how a game's narrative must cohere with the mechanics of playing it. 

That's why organizers of the 2017 Game Developers Conference have lined up a great talk about how to design a game so that its mechanics elevate its narrative.

In his Independent Games Summit talk on "Building Game Mechanics to Elevate Narrative in 'Oxenfree'", Sean Frankel -- cofounder of Oxenfree developer Night School Studio -- will dive into the various design decisions that went into creating an acclaimed supernatural thriller rooted in communication and exploration. 

Every game's development can benefit from greater harmony of mechanics and player purpose. Come see where Night School Studio succeeded and failed at striving to answer both questions as it sought to merge storytelling and mechanics as closely as possible.

For now, don't miss the opportunity to save money by registering early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is January 18, 2017. GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

SYBO Games
SYBO Games — Copenhagen, Denmark
[12.27.16]
Senior Mobile Engineer(s) and Game Designer(s)
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[12.26.16]
DESIGN DIRECTOR
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[12.26.16]
Environment Artist
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[12.26.16]
Prop Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Making a multi-character RPG narrative in Supergiant's Pyre
Silence Screams: Virginia tells a complex story without dialogue
Blog: How to build a grassroots indie community
Recently shuttered Crytek studio reborn as Black Sea Games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image