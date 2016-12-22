Oxenfree dev shares tips on elevating game narratives at GDC 2017

Telling great stories in video games is tricky business, thanks in no small part to how a game's narrative must cohere with the mechanics of playing it.

That's why organizers of the 2017 Game Developers Conference have lined up a great talk about how to design a game so that its mechanics elevate its narrative.

In his Independent Games Summit talk on "Building Game Mechanics to Elevate Narrative in 'Oxenfree'", Sean Frankel -- cofounder of Oxenfree developer Night School Studio -- will dive into the various design decisions that went into creating an acclaimed supernatural thriller rooted in communication and exploration.

Every game's development can benefit from greater harmony of mechanics and player purpose. Come see where Night School Studio succeeded and failed at striving to answer both questions as it sought to merge storytelling and mechanics as closely as possible.

