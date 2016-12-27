Pixelmage Games shuts up shop, cancels debut game

Pixelmage Games has shut up shop and canceled its debut game, Hero's Song, after the Early Access title struggled to find an audience.

The young studio was formed in October 2015, and was headed up by former Daybreak CEO and Sony Online Entertainment president John Smedley.

Hero's Song made it onto Steam Early Access, but ultimately failed to pull in enough sales. The action RPG was being developed using a chunk of investor cash, while Pixelmage had also set up a flexible crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.

"It's with a heavy heart that I have to report that Pixelmage Games is going to be shutting down and we have ceased development on Hero's Song," reads a message on the studio's webpage.

"Unfortunately sales fell short of what we needed to continue development. We knew going in that most startups don't make it, and as an indie game studio we hoped we would be the exception to that rule, but as it turned out we weren't."

Following the company's closure, all Early Access players and Indiegogo backers will be issued a refund upon request.