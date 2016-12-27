Recently shuttered Crytek studio reborn as Black Sea Games

Crytek's recently shuttered Sofia studio -- one of five put to the sword during an internal reshuffle -- has been re-established as Black Sea Games by a group of former Crytek devs.

The Knights of Honor and WorldShift creator was originally known as Black Sea Studios before it was acquired and rebranded as Crytek Black Sea back in 2008.

After nearly a decade under the engine maker's umbrella, the studio was shut down as Crytek looked to "refocus" by shifting all game dev and tech operations to its offices in Frankfurt and Kiev.

Now, just a few days after its apparent demise, the developer has been reborn as Black Sea Games, a new indie led by Vesselin Handjiev -- founder of the original Black Sea Studios, and Crytek Black Sea's game director.

Although the relaunch was officially announced on December 23, Black Sea Games was actually formed back in November, and is already working on an unnamed project.