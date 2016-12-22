Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 27, 2016
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 27, 2016
arrowPress Releases
December 27, 2016
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Star Citizen dev drops CryEngine in favor of Lumberyard
Star Citizen dev drops CryEngine in favor of Lumberyard
December 27, 2016 | By Alissa McAloon
December 27, 2016 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production

Cloud Imperium Games has announced that it will be developing both Star Citizen and Squadron 42 using Amazon’s Lumberyard game engine going forward. The latest build of Star Citizen, 2.6 Alpha, is already running on the new engine.

Star Citizen was first kickstarted back in 2012 and had been running on a heavily modified version of Crytek's CryEngine until switching over to Lumberyard officially earlier this month.

With that change, Star Citizen has become one of the first high-profile games to pick up Amazon's new game engine. 

In a forum post following the official announcement, CIG’s CEO and creative director Chris Roberts explained that the move was simply because Amazon’s engine offers more features that make sense for a massive online game like Star Citizen.

On a basic level, the two engines share a lot of similarities so the switch was a relatively painless process that Roberts said took a day or so. After all, Lumberyard was originally built on a version of CryEngine, but the two game engines already have a noticeably different focus. 

“Looking at Crytek's roadmap and Amazon's we determined that Amazon was investing in the areas we were most interested in. They are a massive company that is making serious investments into Lumberyard and [Amazon Web Services] to support next generation online gaming,” explained Roberts. 

“Crytek doesn't have the resources to compete with this level of investment and have never been focused on the network or online aspects of the engine in the way we or Amazon are. Because of this combined with the fact we weren't taking new builds of CryEngine we decided that Amazon would be the best partner going forward for the future of Star Citizen.”

Related Jobs

Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.23.16]
Sr. Business Development Director--#2525
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[12.22.16]
Senior Producer
Wargaming America, Inc.
Wargaming America, Inc. — Emeryville, California, United States
[12.22.16]
Senior Monetization Specialist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[12.21.16]
Creative Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Making a multi-character RPG narrative in Supergiant's Pyre
Silence Screams: Virginia tells a complex story without dialogue
Blog: How to build a grassroots indie community
Recently shuttered Crytek studio reborn as Black Sea Games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image