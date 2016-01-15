Get a job: Disruptor Beam is hiring a UI/UX Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Framingham, Massachusets

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones and Star Trek. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

As a UI/UX Designer you will work side-by-side with a team of designers, marketers and engineers to help create world-class web, tools, and mobile experiences. The ideal candidate cares about making a great product and are able to design in an iterative process to uncover the best solution. You understand established design patterns and design with best practices in mind. We are a collaborative team, but what makes us able to produce great work are also the skills and experience each individual brings to the team. If you love thinking creatively to make great online experiences, have an eye for detail, are able to design a consumer experience, have expert knowledge of responsive design trends and enjoy working in a fast-paced, collaborative team environment, this could be the job for you!

What You’ll Do

Develop wireframes, create mid-fi comps, storyboards, experience prototypes and detailed design specifications that describe the user experience to stakeholders and direct development activities from inception to implementation.

Develop functional UI screens, flows and prototypes within Unity using uGUI.

Create elegant web interfaces and user flows for player accounts and entitlements.

Grey boxing and building social feature based UX experiences that cross platforms, into all future games.

Stay up-to-date with relevant design tools and software; conduct secondary research into current and emerging trends in user needs and technology.

Provide user experience design expertise to company and advise individuals and teams which can include at times latest web and mobile application trends.

Incorporate iterative design, live data and user testing throughout the development process.

Create tools including interview guides, focus group materials, and experience prototypes to gather feedback throughout the design process. Create concepts using a range of prototyping methods: Adobe XD, Proto.io, video, paper or interactive models.

What We Seek

Experience shipping products for Web and Mobile application.

+5 years experience in the role of UI/UX Designer or Interaction Designer on web and mobile products.

Requires a BS or BFA in Interaction Design, Web Design, or Graphic Design

A Gamer with a passion for games, entertainment art and functional and effective design.

Strong intuitions about what makes for highly usable and enjoyable experiences that drive continuous engagement and social interaction

Experience prototyping, testing and iterating UX flows for mobile games or applications

Experience designing effective login user flows

Solid graphic design and compositional abilities using typography, layout and color

Mastery of Photoshop and/or Sketch to create wireframes and mockups

Familiarity with Unity and ability to create UI using uGUI

Excellent communication skills: written, presenting, oral

Nice to have: Expert knowledge with CSS, HTML5 and knowledge of javascript frameworks like jQuery, Bootstrap and/or Angular.

Big plus: experience conducting user testing

Big plus: understanding of the mobile free-to-play market

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high-quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am. If you’re experiencing a steady workflow go ahead work according to your desires and use your plus hours later for shorter day or a longer weekend.

When applying for this position, please provide a link to your portfolio that includes process and UI wireframes. If you have applications or games in the AppStore that you were principally responsible for the UI or UX design for, let us know about those as well!

