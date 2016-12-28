Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Clash of Clans banned in Iran after suggestions game causes 'tribal conflict'
December 28, 2016 | By Chris Kerr
Supercell's mobile hit Clash of Clans has been banned in Iran after a government committee received a report from psychologists suggesting the game encourages violence and "tribal conflict."

As reported by the BBC, the Iranian government believes Clash of Clans could have a negative impact on the family life and well-being of young adults if they become addicted.

Iran's deputy attorney general, Dr Abdolsamad Khoramabadi, said the decision to block the app was agreed upon by the "vast majority" of the committee on December 27. 

In the hours since, Iranian fan sites have reported that a number of players are now having trouble connecting to the game, making play impossible.

At the time it's unclear whether the game will be banned permanently, or be placed behind an age restriction filter further down the line. 

This isn't the first instance of a popular mobile title being banned in Iran. Earlier this year Niantic's augmented reality effort Pokemon Go was blocked in the region due to "security concerns" relating to the its use of location technology.

