Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 28, 2016
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 28, 2016
arrowPress Releases
December 28, 2016
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

World of Warcraft featured in exhibit on world-changing tech
World of Warcraft featured in exhibit on world-changing tech
December 28, 2016 | By Alissa McAloon
December 28, 2016 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Newsbrief: The California-based Computer History Museum has announced plans to feature Blizzard’s online game World of Warcraft in an upcoming exhibit about software that has had a significant impact on the world.

The Make Software: Change the World exhibit aims to explore the origins and global impact of seven total digital tools, though World of Warcraft is notably the only video game featured on the list.

"Gaming has been a major part of computing and has pushed many of its technical developments forward," explains a 2012 overview of the planned exhibit. "MMORPGs are a major commercial venture, of which [World of Warcraft] is the most successful, and take up massive amounts of time for a large number of people."

Along with the long-running MMORPG, the exhibit features both multimedia and interactive displays on technology such as Photoshop, car crash simulations, MRI, Wikipedia, MP3s, and texting.

Make Software: Change the World is set to open on January 28, 2017 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.

Related Jobs

2K
2K — Novato, California, United States
[12.27.16]
SENIOR RENDERING ENGINEER - CORE TECHNOLOGY GROUP
Crate Entertainment
Crate Entertainment — Boston Area (work remotely), Massachusetts, United States
[12.27.16]
Game / Engine Programmer
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[12.27.16]
2D/3D/VFX Artist (Sr.)
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[12.26.16]
DESIGN DIRECTOR


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

What game developers are saying about The Last Guardian
Clash of Clans banned in Iran after suggestions game causes 'tribal conflict'
Making a multi-character RPG narrative in Supergiant's Pyre
Developers sneak Frog Fractions 2 onto Steam via another game


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image