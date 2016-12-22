World of Warcraft featured in exhibit on world-changing tech

Newsbrief: The California-based Computer History Museum has announced plans to feature Blizzard’s online game World of Warcraft in an upcoming exhibit about software that has had a significant impact on the world.

The Make Software: Change the World exhibit aims to explore the origins and global impact of seven total digital tools, though World of Warcraft is notably the only video game featured on the list.

"Gaming has been a major part of computing and has pushed many of its technical developments forward," explains a 2012 overview of the planned exhibit. "MMORPGs are a major commercial venture, of which [World of Warcraft] is the most successful, and take up massive amounts of time for a large number of people."

Along with the long-running MMORPG, the exhibit features both multimedia and interactive displays on technology such as Photoshop, car crash simulations, MRI, Wikipedia, MP3s, and texting.

Make Software: Change the World is set to open on January 28, 2017 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.