Come to GDC 2017 and learn how Twitch can make you a better teacher

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is coming up fast, and today organizers are proud to announce an intriguing talk about game design education that's taking place at the show.

Sean Bouchard is a researcher at the USC Game Innovation Lab, and in his GDC 2017 Education Summit session on "How Twitch Made Me A Better Teacher" he will speak to how the video game streaming platform Twitch offers educators of game design and analysis an opportunity to improve their teaching practice.

Bouchard teaches game design at the University of Southern California and broadcasts a weekly live show in which he plays games and discusses the design decisions behind them. In this session he will share the ways streaming has improved his interactions with students, and how other educators can similarly benefit from performative games criticism.

It's a promising talk, so make time for it in your GDC 2017 schedules!



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas