December 29, 2016
Come to GDC 2017 and learn how Twitch can make you a better teacher
December 29, 2016 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, Student/Education

The 2017 Game Developers Conference is coming up fast, and today organizers are proud to announce an intriguing talk about game design education that's taking place at the show.

Sean Bouchard is a researcher at the USC Game Innovation Lab, and in his GDC 2017 Education Summit session on "How Twitch Made Me A Better Teacher" he will speak to how the video game streaming platform Twitch offers educators of game design and analysis an opportunity to improve their teaching practice.

Bouchard teaches game design at the University of Southern California and broadcasts a weekly live show in which he plays games and discusses the design decisions behind them. In this session he will share the ways streaming has improved his interactions with students, and how other educators can similarly benefit from performative games criticism.

It's a promising talk, so make time for it in your GDC 2017 schedules! Conference officials look forward to announcing more GDC 2017 sessions spanning a diverse array of game industry issues in the months ahead. For now, don't miss the opportunity to save money by registering early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is January 18, 2017. GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

