December 30, 2016
At GDC 2017 you'll see how an FPS studio came to make Horizon: Zero Dawn
At GDC 2017 you'll see how an FPS studio came to make Horizon: Zero Dawn
December 30, 2016 | By Staff
December 30, 2016 | By Staff
Console/PC, Production, GDC

Game makers, take note: Organizers of the 2017 Game Developers Conference are happy to confirm that Guerrilla Games will be presenting a talk at the show that lays bare the production process for the studio's upcoming action game Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Guerrilla Games' Dan Sumaili and Sander Van der Steen will be presenting a Programming track talk on "Creating a Tools Pipeline for 'Horizon: Zero Dawn'" that deconstructs how the studio transitioned from linear tactical first person shooters to a vibrant open world RPG, while completely rebuilding their tools pipeline from scratch.

The pair will explain explain how Guerrilla Games defined and implemented a framework that would provide a robust basis of functionality, on which they built an integrated game development environment. They will present a clear picture of how the framework's capabilities took shape over time, by detailing systems they developed and how those systems interact. Redesigning Guerrilla Games' tools pipeline while in production was a significant risk, which they believe paid off and greatly benefited the final quality of their game.

So make time for it in your GDC 2017 schedule, and don't miss your opportunity to save some money by registering early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is January 18, 2017. GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

