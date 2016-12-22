Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Reminder: Less than one month left to register early for GDC 2017
Reminder: Less than one month left to register early for GDC 2017
December 29, 2016 | By Staff
December 29, 2016 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

With just under a month left early registration for Game Developers Conference 2017 ends January 18 at 11:59 PM Pacific, conference organizers are encouraging anyone interested in attending to register now at a discounted rate.

When you register you'll be securing access to a wide variety of game development talks, roundtable discussions, postmortems and workshops, as well as fantastic interactive spaces like the Alt.Ctrl.GDC exhibit of games with idiosyncratic controllers and the Train Jam game jam showcase for game prototypes developed while riding the rails.

All passholders also have access to the GDC Expo Floor, located within the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, which serves as a showcase for cutting-edge technology from some of the industry's biggest and most influential companies.

The Expo Floor also provides attendees with numerous opportunities to learn about upcoming products, interact with developers and publishers, and establish business relationships with some of the industry's top professionals. GDC even offers a special service dedicated to facilitating such relationships -- the GDC Business Matchmaking service, available to all GDC 2017 attendees.

Of course, GDC 2017 show organizers will continue to debut new sessions and events taking place at the conference as the show draws ever closer.

For now, don't miss your opportunity to save money by registering early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is January 18, 2017. GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

