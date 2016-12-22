Get a job: Shiver Entertainment is hiring a 3D Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: South Miami, Florida

Shiver is Miami's newest video game start-up, backed by industry veterans. We're growing fast and need your help to build a superstar team. Shiver is focused on building the world’s best free-to-play games for mobile, tablet and PC. Our CEO is John Schappert, former COO of EA and Zynga, former head of Xbox LIVE and Studios at Microsoft, and founder of EA Tiburon. John heads up a veteran team with a deep belief in bringing AAA game quality to the free-to-play market. Nexon, the world leader in free-to-play is our strategic partner and investor. This is a rare opportunity to make a big impact at a start-up with huge potential!

JOB DESCRIPTION

Shiver is looking for a self-driven 3D Artist to join our team. Use your strong modeling, texturing, and technical skills to inspire and create compelling worlds that push the boundaries of gameplay, art and storytelling on mobile devices. We are looking for an experienced, passionate, and motivated person who lives and breathes games and is passionate about a broad range of genres and platforms. The best candidates are those who thrive in a small team environment, crave responsibility, and want to build fantastic games. If you are interested in joining a team of talented industry veterans who work hard and play hard, then we look forward to hearing from you soon!

Essential Duties:

Driver of 3D pipeline, encapsulating everything from naming conventions to optimization.

Create props, architecture, terrain models, textures, and materials.

Follow established art direction and style through use of concepts and critiques.

Help establish the visual bar of our next title.

Ensure that assets meet the performance and memory requirements of the game engine and hardware.

Ability to adapt and assume new responsibilities to meet the needs of the project.

Qualifications:

Passionate Gamer with opinions on gameplay/fun.

Portfolio of work demonstrating proficiency as an Environment Artist.

Self-driven with good communication skills.

Understanding of 3DSMax, Photoshop, Z-brush or equivalent.

Understanding of generating normal maps from high poly models.

Understanding in creating realistic looking textures and models.

Three or more years of professional experience.

Ability to meet deadlines under tight schedules.

Desired Skills and Pluses

Experience creating mobile assets/environments.

Knowledge of texturing programs like Substance or Quixel.

Knowledge of real-time rendering tech.

A desire to work in different visual playgrounds/styles.

Some understanding in creating PBR materials and rendering.

Some experience with custom shader creation.

Portfolio and other Requirements

A portfolio review is required. Web-based portfolios, please.

Applicants should expect to take a modeling and texture test on provided 3d model(s).

Applicants must be able to work in the USA and willing to relocate to the Miami, FL area.

Perks:

Competitive salary, commensurate with experience

Stock options

Strong benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, Disability & 401k

Catered lunch daily

Not corporate! Shiver is a fun place to work – work hard and play hard!

Small company start-up led by some of the most successful veterans in the industry

Meritocracy with discretionary bonuses based on performance

Great location – live in beautiful, sunny Miami, FL

Steps from public transportation systems: Metro Rail & Metro Bus

Interested? Apply now.

