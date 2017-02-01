Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come to GDC 2017 and learn how to write better, richer game characters
Come to GDC 2017 and learn how to write better, richer game characters
January 3, 2017 | By Staff
January 3, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Serious, Design, GDC

It's a new year, and that means the 2017 Game Developers Conference is right around the corner. Conference organizers are putting together a top-notch event this year, including an important GDC Narrative Summit talk about writing better games by breaking commonly-used molds of marginalized characters.

Shawn Allen is a longtime game developer currently working on Treachery in Beatdown City, and in his GDC 2017 talk on "Breaking Marginalized Character Narrative Molds to Write Better, Richer Characters" he'll speak to his lived experience as a black game designer, writer, and cultural critic.

This is important because Allen will talk about why, in the video game space, there is a yearning to create more black and brown characters, and yet the results are usually mixed, with bad representations being the most common output. He'll also speak about how he approached creating dozens of characters of various ethnic groups in a fictional New York, and how he too has stumbled on his way. 

While there isn't some magic rubric to solve everyone's issues, Allen aims to present some best practices that can ameliorate the process and empower attendees with confidence in how they can do better at creating black characters -- and more.

Don't miss this talk, and don't miss your opportunity to save money by registering early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is January 18, 2017. GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

SYBO Games
SYBO Games — Copenhagen, Denmark
[01.03.17]
Senior Mobile Engineer(s) and Game Designer(s)
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[01.02.17]
DESIGN DIRECTOR
DreamSail Games
DreamSail Games — New York, New York, United States
[12.30.16]
Game Designer
Demiurge Studios (SEGA)
Demiurge Studios (SEGA) — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[12.30.16]
UX Design Lead (Mobile)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Using vision as cursor in Tethered
Why the best selling handheld in Nintendo history almost didn't happen
Oculus purchases eye-tracking tech specialist, The Eye Tribe
Here are the top grossing Steam games of 2016


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image