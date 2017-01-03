Here are the top grossing Steam games of 2016

Steam has given us a look at the spending habits of its user base by reeling off the 100 best selling titles of 2016, as measured by gross revenue.

The list features a number of premium and freemium releases. And while it neglects to mention exact revenue figures, the games have been grouped into platinum, gold, silver, and bronze categories to show which pulled in the most cash.

At the top of the pile are heavy hitters such as DOTA 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, XCOM 2, The Witcher 3, Dark Souls III, and Total War: Warhammer.

Rounding off the platinum selection are familiar faces in the form of Fallout 4, The Division, Civilization VI, No Man's Sky, Grand Theft Auto V, and Rocket League.

DOTA 2 isn't the only free-to-play effort in the top 100, with other freemium releases like Team Fortress 2, Warframe, War Thunder, Smite, Tree of Savior, and Path of Exile all making the cut.

A number of older games such as Borderlands 2, The Sims 3, Left 4 Dead 2, and Payday 2 also made the grade, showing age isn't always an obstacle.

Valve's own Steam Controller was the only hardware download to make the top 100, falling into the bronze category.

We've taken the liberty of highlighting the biggest earners below, but you can check out the complete list by clicking right here.

Platinum Games

DOTA 2

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

XCOM 2

The Witcher 3

Dark Souls III

Total War: Warhammer

Fallout 4

The Division

Civilization VI

No Man's Sky

Grand Theft Auto V

Rocket League

Gold Games