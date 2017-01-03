Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 3, 2017
January 3, 2017
January 3, 2017
Here are the top grossing Steam games of 2016
January 3, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Steam has given us a look at the spending habits of its user base by reeling off the 100 best selling titles of 2016, as measured by gross revenue. 

The list features a number of premium and freemium releases. And while it neglects to mention exact revenue figures, the games have been grouped into platinum, gold, silver, and bronze categories to show which pulled in the most cash. 

At the top of the pile are heavy hitters such as DOTA 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, XCOM 2, The Witcher 3, Dark Souls III, and Total War: Warhammer

Rounding off the platinum selection are familiar faces in the form of Fallout 4, The Division, Civilization VI, No Man's Sky, Grand Theft Auto V, and Rocket League.

DOTA 2 isn't the only free-to-play effort in the top 100, with other freemium releases like Team Fortress 2, Warframe, War Thunder, Smite, Tree of Savior, and Path of Exile all making the cut. 

A number of older games such as Borderlands 2, The Sims 3, Left 4 Dead 2, and Payday 2 also made the grade, showing age isn't always an obstacle. 

Valve's own Steam Controller was the only hardware download to make the top 100, falling into the bronze category. 

We've taken the liberty of highlighting the biggest earners below, but you can check out the complete list by clicking right here

Platinum Games

  • DOTA 2
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • XCOM 2
  • The Witcher 3
  • Dark Souls III
  • Total War: Warhammer
  • Fallout 4
  • The Division
  • Civilization VI
  • No Man's Sky
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Rocket League

Gold Games  

  • H1Z1 King of the Kill
  • Team Fortress
  • Stellaris
  • Dead by Dalight
  • Ark: Survival Evolved
  • Rainbow Six Siege 
  • Arma III
  • Stardew Valey
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  • Warframe
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider

