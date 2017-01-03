Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 3, 2017
Oculus purchases eye-tracking tech specialist, The Eye Tribe
January 3, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Virtual reality giant Oculus has purchased Danish eye-tracking specialist The Eye Tribe, which wants to rethink how we interact with digital worlds and consumer tech using our eyes. 

TechCrunch confirmed the acquisition and reports that Oculus now owns 100 percent of the startup. The cost of the deal wasn't revealed. 

The Eye Tribe is a veteran of the eye-tracking space, having being formed all the way back in 2007 by four founders who met at the IT University of Copenhagen. 

Since then, the company has expanded to 16 full time employees, shipped its first eye tracking software development kit, and netted around $3 million through investments and government grants. 

The studio's eye-tracking tech is compatible with a number of platforms, including tablets and PCs, and is ultimately designed to enable "simplified and enhanced user experiences."

It's not yet clear what direction the studio will take, or in what form it will operate, under the Oculus banner. 

Of course, the most obvious assumption is that The Eye Tribe will be tasked with bringing eye-tracking capabilities to the Oculus Rift headset. 

