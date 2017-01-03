Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 3, 2017
Nintendo switches off Devil's Third servers for good
January 3, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Nintendo has shut down the online services for Valhalla Games' shooter Devil's Third, killing the multiplayer portion of the game.

The Japanese giant had previously warned users that all servers would be shuttered by December 29, and now it has made good on that promise. 

It means Devil's Third was kept online for just over a year, having first launched in Japan on August 4, 2015. Ultimately, it's a move that will surprise few given the game's poor critical reception and limited sales impact. 

As screenshots posted to Twitter show, players attempting to access multiplayer are now being told the game is  "preparing for maintenance," and that "new battles cannot be launched."

