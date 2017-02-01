Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Hangar 13 is hiring a Design Director
Get a job: Hangar 13 is hiring a Design Director
January 3, 2017 | By Staff
January 3, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Design Director, Hangar 13

Location: Novato, California

Who We Are:

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:

A Design Director to lead the gameplay design of an AAA console project. The Design Director will work closely with the studio leadership to define the project vision and goals, with a focus on gameplay mechanics; partner with the Art Director, Narrative Director, Technical Director, Production leadership and others to ensure high-quality execution of the vision; and rally a diverse and cross-functional team to deliver on the project goals.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

  • Work closely with the studio leadership and directors to define the high-level pillars, vision and design direction for an AAA franchise across multiple platforms, with a focus on core gameplay mechanics
  • Define and drive development of the core feature set and mechanics from inception to finaling
  • Mentor Design Leads to deliver the game vision at the highest possible quality
  • Function as the design department lead, representing the design team in leadership meetings
  • Define design processes, game review processes, templates, and documentation requirements as necessary
  • Identify design risks and propose mitigations
  • Evaluate interim builds and provide constructive, concrete feedback
  • Foster a culture of innovation and iteration
  • Lead or participate in cross-disciplinary implementation teams involving artists, programmers, and/or producers
  • Play the game(s) on an ongoing basis and be a last line of defense for all design-related quality issues

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
  • 9+ years of experience in internal game development, with emphasis on Gameplay and/or Systems Design
  • At least 4 shipped titles
  • Experience with AAA titles required

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

SYBO Games
SYBO Games — Copenhagen, Denmark
[01.03.17]
Senior Mobile Engineer(s) and Game Designer(s)
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[01.02.17]
DESIGN DIRECTOR
DreamSail Games
DreamSail Games — New York, New York, United States
[12.30.16]
Game Designer
Demiurge Studios (SEGA)
Demiurge Studios (SEGA) — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[12.30.16]
UX Design Lead (Mobile)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Using vision as cursor in Tethered
Lead writer Rhianna Pratchett is taking her leave from Tomb Raider
Planet Coaster dev suing Atari over $2.2M in unpaid royalties
Video games have pushed music to the background, says Doom composer


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image