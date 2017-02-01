Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Lead writer Rhianna Pratchett is taking her leave from Tomb Raider
Lead writer Rhianna Pratchett is taking her leave from Tomb Raider
January 3, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
January 3, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

After working with Crystal Dynamics on both the Tomb Raider reboot and its 2015 sequel, Rhianna Pratchett is moving on from the series to pursue new adventures according to tweets from both the writer and developer.

Pratchett served as lead writer for the 2013 Tomb Raider game and its sequel Rise of the Tomb Raider. At the Writers Guild Awards last year, Pratchett and three others took home the award for “Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing” for their work on Rise of the Tomb Raider.

“Rhianna was instrumental in helping us find Lara’s voice in the 2013 origin story, and through Rise of the Tomb Raider she shaped Lara into the evolving heroine we know today,” reads a tweet from the official Tomb Raider Twitter account.

“The entire team thanks Rhianna for her dedication and tireless efforts on the games. Please join us in wishing Rhianna the absolute best in her next adventure.”

In the past, Pratchett has been a vocal advocate for integrating writers into game development and has spoken about the importance of dedicated writing teams both in a talk at DICE and in an interview with Gamasutra.

Related Jobs

SYBO Games
SYBO Games — Copenhagen, Denmark
[01.03.17]
Senior Mobile Engineer(s) and Game Designer(s)
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[01.02.17]
DESIGN DIRECTOR
DreamSail Games
DreamSail Games — New York, New York, United States
[12.30.16]
Game Designer
Demiurge Studios (SEGA)
Demiurge Studios (SEGA) — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[12.30.16]
UX Design Lead (Mobile)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Using vision as cursor in Tethered
Lead writer Rhianna Pratchett is taking her leave from Tomb Raider
Planet Coaster dev suing Atari over $2.2M in unpaid royalties
Video games have pushed music to the background, says Doom composer


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image