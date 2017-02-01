Lead writer Rhianna Pratchett is taking her leave from Tomb Raider

After working with Crystal Dynamics on both the Tomb Raider reboot and its 2015 sequel, Rhianna Pratchett is moving on from the series to pursue new adventures according to tweets from both the writer and developer.

Pratchett served as lead writer for the 2013 Tomb Raider game and its sequel Rise of the Tomb Raider. At the Writers Guild Awards last year, Pratchett and three others took home the award for “Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing” for their work on Rise of the Tomb Raider.

“Rhianna was instrumental in helping us find Lara’s voice in the 2013 origin story, and through Rise of the Tomb Raider she shaped Lara into the evolving heroine we know today,” reads a tweet from the official Tomb Raider Twitter account.

“The entire team thanks Rhianna for her dedication and tireless efforts on the games. Please join us in wishing Rhianna the absolute best in her next adventure.”

In the past, Pratchett has been a vocal advocate for integrating writers into game development and has spoken about the importance of dedicated writing teams both in a talk at DICE and in an interview with Gamasutra.