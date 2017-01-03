Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 3, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 3, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 3, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

From 'Coastal Town' to Sapienza: Designing a Hitman level
From 'Coastal Town' to Sapienza: Designing a Hitman level
January 3, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
January 3, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

"If we tell you you’re infiltrating an Italian coastal town, it’s much harder to guess where the level starts and stops, which makes the organic exploration of the level so satisfying, in my mind...We built a volume filled with connections, and these connections mean that you will never get lost."

- Christian Elverdam, creative director on IO Interactive's 2016 game Hitman, speaking to PC Gamer.

One of the more intriguing game design stories that unfolded last year was about IO Interactive's attempt to take its Hitman game franchise episodic.

The sixth game in the series launched last March and spooled out to encompass six different maps, each of which plays host to both story-centric missions, side challenges and time-limited "Elusive Target" challenges. Devs may find the story of how those maps were built intriguing, since each one was made to be traversed in a myriad of ways as players work out their way of accomplishing various missions. 

Conveniently, PC Gamer has today published a feature on the making of Hitman's Sapienza level -- originally titled simply "Coastal Town" -- that includes some interesting comments from both Hitman lead level designer Torbjørn Christensen and creative director Christian Elverdam.

"The level was created by an environment artist and myself,” Christensen told PC Gamer, noting that the pair of them put together an early draft of the Sapienza level during a studio holiday. “During those weeks the good weather was definitely an inspiration, and we could work undisturbed because everyone else was on vacation...We especially wanted to explore the verticality in coastal towns, and how streets and corridors connect everything.” 

The full feature is well worth a read over on PC Gamer's website; it's not a deep dive into Sapienza's design, but it does afford an interesting overview of the process (including a literal visual overview of the map's design and routing, excerpted below) and what IO learned from the level's subsequent popularity with players.

Related Jobs

SYBO Games
SYBO Games — Copenhagen, Denmark
[01.03.17]
Senior Mobile Engineer(s) and Game Designer(s)
Hangar 13
Hangar 13 — Novato, California, United States
[01.02.17]
DESIGN DIRECTOR
DreamSail Games
DreamSail Games — New York, New York, United States
[12.30.16]
Game Designer
Demiurge Studios (SEGA)
Demiurge Studios (SEGA) — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[12.30.16]
UX Design Lead (Mobile)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Using vision as cursor in Tethered
Lead writer Rhianna Pratchett is taking her leave from Tomb Raider
Planet Coaster dev suing Atari over $2.2M in unpaid royalties
Video games have pushed music to the background, says Doom composer


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image