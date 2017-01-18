Official GDC podcast returns with One Life Left, Gamasutra -- and now Twitch streaming!

One Life Left is a brilliant London-based radio show about video games, and this year cohosts Ste Curran, Ann Scantlebury and Simon Byron will return to the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco to broadcast live from the conference.

GDC attendees should make a point of stopping by to check it out, because the One Life Left team will be recording live every day for over an hour alongside members of Gamasutra and a rotating cast of Super Special Guests!

GDC x One Life Left is the official streaming video/podcast partner of GDC 2017, and so for the first time ever each of these shows -- which are a nice blend of gentle repartee, conversations about games and light insight into the game industry as a whole -- will be appearing live on Twitch, right from the show floor!

And of course if you miss a broadcast, recorded versions of each show will be published online later as podcasts that can be freely downloaded. And if you want to get a taste of what's to come, you can listen to some of One Life Left and Gamasutra's previous GDC shows, or listen live to One Life Left every week on London's Resonance 104.4 FM.

It promises to be a great time, so don't miss your chance to stop by and check out the show while you're attending GDC this year!

GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.



