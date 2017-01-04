Firewatch hits 1 million sales in less than a year

Newsbrief: Campo Santo's well-received debut, Firewatch, hit 1 million sales late last year, the studio has revealed.

The mysterious title, set in the heart in the Wyoming wilderness, was launched on February 9, 2016, meaning it made the milestone in under a year.

It went on to sell 500,000 full-price copies in its first month, allowing backer and co-creator Panic Inc. to recoup its admittedly "modest" investment in the game within 24 hours.

Firewatch was also one of the most lucrative games released on Steam last year, as shown in the recent rundown of the platform's top grossing titles.