Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 4, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 4, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 4, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Super Mario Run racks up 3M sales from 90M downloads
Report: Super Mario Run racks up 3M sales from 90M downloads
January 4, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
January 4, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Over 90 million players have downloaded Nintendo's full mobile debut, Super Mario Run, but only 3 million have actually paid to unlock the full game.

That's according to new data from analytics outfit Newzoo, which handed the latest figures over to the Wall Street Journal

If those figures hold true, it means the iOS exclusive platformer (an Android release is expected in the near future) has added around $30 million in revenue to Nintendo's coffers -- given the game retails for $10. 

That 3 percent conversion rate might sound low, but it's worth remembering that other big mobile developers such as Candy Crush creator King have very similar rates.

For example, paying customers accounted for 2.07 percent of King's total audience in Q4 2015, just before it was acquired by Activision. 

King also generally employs more traditional free-to-play models, as opposed to Nintendo, which asked players to fork over a one-time fee to unlock Super Mario Run. And unlike some of the other big mobile studios, Nintendo is looking to crack the home and portable console markets as well. 

It means the company will have its own unique barometer for mobile "success," as was shown late last year when Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto explained the firm hopes its mobile offerings will ultimately widen its console audience by introducing new players to their biggest franchises.

Related Jobs

Enterspace
Enterspace — Stockholm, Sweden
[01.04.17]
Gameplay and Engine Programmers
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[01.03.17]
Gameplay/UI Scripter
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[01.03.17]
Network Engineer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[01.03.17]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Game Design Deep Dive: Creating believable crowds in Planet Coaster
Report: Super Mario Run racks up 3M sales from 90M downloads
Blog: Sometimes you've just got to ship
Game Design Deep Dive: Using vision as cursor in Tethered


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image