January 4, 2017
Get a job: Yacht Club Games is hiring a Build Engineer
Get a job: Yacht Club Games is hiring a Build Engineer
January 4, 2017 | By Staff
January 4, 2017 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Build Engineer, Yacht Club Games

Location: Marina Del Rey, California

We’re on the lookout for an experienced build engineer/programmer to help out on the next big batch of Shovel Knight updates and future projects! You’ll be a core and integral part of the Shovel Knight team: responsible for designing, implementing, and expanding our build systems: creating automated systems to ease the development, testing, deployment, and submission of new builds. You should feel comfortable integrating the build system with our custom engine, handling programming tasks from implementing build scripts to building automated recording features in our engine.

Please note, we are open to this being a contract position. If you’re interested in that route, we’d estimate the work around 3-6 months.

Responsibilities

  • Development and maintenance of build systems.
  • Automating systems to deliver builds to team members and deployment targets, including QA.
  • Programming for engine and tools.
  • Increase build efficiency and testing capabilities.
  • Define and document processes and systems.
  • Assist in additional roles at the company as interested - from IT and DevOps to all parts of game creation from business and marketing to art and design decisions.

Qualifications

  • Master's degree or equivalent; or five years related experience/training; or combination of education and experience.
  • Proficient in C and C++ programming languages and Visual Studio.
  • Good knowledge of scripting and programming languages (eg Batch, Bash, Python, Perl)
  • Familiarity with network and Windows server administration.
  • Familiarity with SVN, continuous integration, and their administration.
  • Experience developing install and patch packages.
  • Development experience in Windows, Mac, Linux, and console platforms environments.
  • Willing to work in Los Angeles office.

Perks

  • Every member is a core part of the team, involved in any part of the company that interests them!
  • Working in our beautiful penthouse office located on the Marina in Los Angeles!
  • Robust medical and dental insurance (if full-time)
  • Profit Sharing and Bonus plans (if full-time)
  • 401k Retirement Plan (if full-time)
  • Unlimited vacation and sick days (if full-time)
  • Free onsite parking
  • Fully stocked kitchen with unlimited snacks!
  • Chance to work with a top-notch team on cool and unique games!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

