Samsung says it's now shipped 5 million Gear VR headsets worldwide

The Consumer Electronics Show is happening in Vegas this week, and as part of the proceedings Samsung confirmed during a press conference that it's sold over 5 million of its Gear VR phone-powered virtual reality headsets.

That's not bad for just over a year or so on the market, and devs who are making (or thinking about making) games for the Gear VR hould appreciate this update on how many headsets are in the wild.

The headset line, which Samsung officially launched in late 2015 in partnership with Oculus VR, has gained one of the largest userbases in the VR platform market, due in part to its (comparative) low price (~$100 and a compatible smartphone) and the number of promotions (including free giveaways) Samsung has run to move units.

Of course, there's at least one other phone-powered headset that's already hit this 5 million mark -- Google Cardboard, which reportedly surpassed 5M units shipped last January.