January 5, 2017
GDC 2017 will host a Classic Game Postmortem of Civilization!
January 5, 2017 | By Staff
2017 is here, and with it comes some exciting news: The 2017 Game Developers Conference will play host to a pair of game industry luminaries who will take the stage to deliver a posmortem look back at their work on an incredibly influential game.

Sid Meier and Bruce Shelley, a pair of game industry luminaries who have together shaped the history of video and board game development through their work on everything from Railroad Tycoon to Age of Empires, will be presenting a Classic Game Postmortem on their groundbreaking game Sid Meier’s Civilization at GDC 2017!

The pair worked closely together at MicroProse on many notable projects, but it was in Civilization that Shelley’s background in board game design and Meier’s history of sim game development blended together perfectly, leading to the creation of what is perhaps the biggest and longest-running strategy game franchise in the world.

Now, Meier and Shelley will take the stage at GDC 2017 to deliver an earnest postmortem of their work conceiving, designing and developing Civilization. The game and its sequels have influenced a generation of game makers; don’t miss your chance to hear how it all began.  

This is an hour-long session, and you can find further details about it over on the GDC 2017 Schedule Builder. We figured you might appreciate the heads-up so you can keep this postmortem on your radar!

This is a can't-miss talk, so if you haven't registered for GDC already, don't miss your opportunity to save some money by registering early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is January 18, 2017.

GDC 2017 itself will take place starting next month, February 27th - March 3rd, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

