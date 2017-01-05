Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 5, 2017
PS4 sales hit 53M as Uncharted 4 closes in on 9M mark
January 5, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
We already knew that lifetime PS4 sales had surpassed 50 million, but now Sony has served up a more exact number in the wake of the busy holiday season.

In a short press release, the Japanese console maker revealed that global sales of its flagship console stood at 53.4 million on January 1, 2017. 

Looking specifically at sales during the holidays, the PS4 sold through more than 6.2 million units during that time, while PS4 software sales clocked in at 50.4 million. 

Sony has also announced that one of its biggest exclusives, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, has sold 8.7 million copies globally. That milestone was reached on December 21, 2016.

The last main entry in the series, Uncharted 3: Drakes Fortune, had sold over 6 million copies as of March 2015, meaning Uncharted 4 has eclipsed its predecessor after just seven months on shelves. 

