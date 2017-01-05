New Vive Tracker turns everyday objects into VR controllers

HTC has unveiled some new accessories for its Vive VR headset this week at CES, the most interesting of which is the Vive Tracker.

The Tracker can be slapped on to any real-world object for tracking in virtual reality. The button-like device also works with specifically designed accessories, such as haptic gloves and prop rifles, and can even be used alongside a DSLR camera to record mixed reality video.

It works by creating a wireless connection between the attached tool and the Vive system, with a new ad showing the Tracker bringing a golf club, tennis racket, and baseball bat into the virtual world.

HTC also pulled back the curtain on the Vive Audio Strap, which promises to bring high-quality audio to the company's Steam VR-powered headset.

The strap features adjustable earphones, reportedly capable of delivering "360-degree realistic sound" and a comfortable, padded design that should make strapping a brick-sized device to your head a more appealing prospect.

There's no word yet on how much either device will cost, although both are expected to ship in Q2 2017.