Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 5, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 5, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 5, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

New Vive Tracker turns everyday objects into VR controllers
January 5, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
January 5, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: VR, Video

HTC has unveiled some new accessories for its Vive VR headset this week at CES, the most interesting of which is the Vive Tracker. 

The Tracker can be slapped on to any real-world object for tracking in virtual reality. The button-like device also works with specifically designed accessories, such as haptic gloves and prop rifles, and can even be used alongside a DSLR camera to record mixed reality video. 

It works by creating a wireless connection between the attached tool and the Vive system, with a new ad showing the Tracker bringing a golf club, tennis racket, and baseball bat into the virtual world. 

HTC also pulled back the curtain on the Vive Audio Strap, which promises to bring high-quality audio to the company's Steam VR-powered headset. 

The strap features adjustable earphones, reportedly capable of delivering "360-degree realistic sound" and a comfortable, padded design that should make strapping a brick-sized device to your head a more appealing prospect. 

There's no word yet on how much either device will cost, although both are expected to ship in Q2 2017. 

Related Jobs

Pixar Animation Studios
Pixar Animation Studios — Emeryville, California, United States
[01.05.17]
Animation Tools Software Engineer
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[01.05.17]
Senior Producer, Games
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.05.17]
Associate Producer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.05.17]
Senior Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 educational games that every developer should study
How World of Warcraft accidentally gained an important audio cue
Blog: Will you pay $2 to kiss a game character?
How Vanillaware's games embrace change, from pitch to release


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image