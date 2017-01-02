Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 5, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 5, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 5, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

How World of Warcraft accidentally gained an important audio cue
January 5, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
January 5, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Audio, Design, Video

The light whooshing sound heard when a stealthed enemy gets close to a player in World of Warcraft is a useful cue that seems like something deliberately designed by Blizzard, but according to a video from Eurogamer the audio trigger wasn’t intentionally part of the game's stealth system.

Instead, the sound first happened as a side-effect of how World of Warcraft servers communicate information about cloaked characters to individual game clients, according to information gathered from Blizzard's Geoff Goodman.

A full explanation can be found in the short video above, but this situation is especially interesting because it also offers a closer look at the unique technical challenges posed by player vs player combat in online games like World of Warcraft.

The sound ended up becoming a useful indicator of approaching danger and, following a few tweaks, eventually became a permanent feature in the game.

The video itself is part of a new series from Eurogamer called Here’s a Thing that highlights interesting stories about games and game developers through weekly videos. 

This first episode is short and sweet, but game developers might do well to keep an eye on the series later on. Future videos covering things like Nintendo’s relationship with emulation and Sid Meier’s rulebook for designing the Civilization games are already in the works.

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[01.05.17]
Texture Artist
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.04.17]
Gameplay Reporting Specialist
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.04.17]
Technical Writer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.04.17]
Senior Game Designer - SP Scripter


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 educational games that every developer should study
How World of Warcraft accidentally gained an important audio cue
Blog: Will you pay $2 to kiss a game character?
How Vanillaware's games embrace change, from pitch to release


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image