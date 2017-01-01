Get a job: Nintendo is hiring a Public Relations Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Redwood City, California

Do you want to be a part of the Nintendo public relations team that is going to make history in video games and beyond in 2017? Nintendo is embarking on an exciting journey ahead, with the launch of the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch, release of blockbuster games like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and momentum in the mobile space building off of popular games such as Super Mario Run.

We’re looking for a superstar Public Relations Manager with a proven track record who will help us tell these and many other stories. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding and experience with the kids, parents, family media landscape and strong relationships with top media, bloggers and influencers as well as a working knowledge of social media. Also a passion for video games and experience with product launches appealing to a broad range of consumers. If that’s you and you’d love to be part of the adventure, we want to hear from you.

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES

Develops and manages all phases of product publicity across multiple products including pre-launch, launch and post- launch timing

Drafts extensive PR plans and strategies to be utilized throughout all phases of marketing campaigns, with proven experience in developing breakthrough, integrated programs

Develops and maintains relationships with video game and consumer media as well as other key industry influencers

Organizes media interviews and visits

Manages the development and execution of select social media and influencer programs

Develops and edits written materials including plans, press releases, media alerts, fact sheets, and FAQs

Closely collaborates with marketing and functional teams across the organization for a 360 approach to PR planning and execution

Collaborates with global Nintendo offices to propose and align on key PR initiatives.

Tracks program-specific budgets

Plans, manages and attends key product and industry related events (small and large)

Manages assigned PR agency functions

Prepares reports and presentations as well as provides post-mortem analysis on PR activities as needed

Acts as spokesperson as assigned

Coordinates planning, announcements, and events with headquarters and subsidiaries as needed

Makes strategic decisions involving planning, media/influencer relations and communications

Interfaces with executive management

May assist with special projects as assigned

May manage one or more direct reports

SUMMARY OF REQUIREMENTS

Six to eight years of experience in public relations, marketing, public affairs and/or journalism

Experience with media relations required

Experience with event planning and/or promotions required

Experience with managing budgets

Knowledge and practical application of social media and influencer strategies is critical

Undergraduate degree in Public Relations, Marketing, Journalism, a related field, or equivalent

Interested? Apply now.

