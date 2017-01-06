Marmalade SDK given new lease of life by Japanese outfit, GMO Cloud

Japanese "infrastructure as a service" provider, GMO Cloud, has pulled the dying Marmalade SDK back from the brink by signing a deal that allows it to continue developing the software.

Towards the end of last year, Marmalade Technologies said it would stop updating the engine, used to power titles such as SimCity, Godus, and Angry Birds Pop, to focus on game development.

A final update was scheduled for March 2017, at which point the licensing server would be shut down -- though devs using the platform would've gained a "perpetual license" letting them use the engine indefinitely.

Now, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz, GMO Cloud has nabbed the exclusive rights to the SDK, meaning it has the power to develop and release updates, provide further support for customers, and even design new features for the engine.

"We are very excited about GMO managing the development and distribution of the Marmalade SDK to enable our customers to continue building compelling content," commented Marmalade CEO, Bruce Beckloff.

This isn't the first time the two firms have worked together, with GMO previously signing a deal to resell the SDK in Japan. Moving forward, the company will take control of all distribution operations.