Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Marmalade SDK given new lease on life by Japanese outfit, GMO Cloud
Marmalade SDK given new lease on life by Japanese outfit, GMO Cloud
January 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
January 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Production

Japanese "infrastructure as a service" provider, GMO Cloud, has pulled the dying Marmalade SDK back from the brink by signing a deal that allows it to continue developing the software.

Towards the end of last year, Marmalade Technologies said it would stop updating the engine, used to power titles such as SimCity, Godus, and Angry Birds Pop, to focus on game development. 

A final update was scheduled for March 2017, at which point the licensing server would be shut down -- though devs using the platform would've gained a "perpetual license" letting them use the engine indefinitely. 

Now, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz, GMO Cloud has nabbed the exclusive rights to the SDK, meaning it has the power to develop and release updates, provide further support for customers, and even design new features for the engine. 

"We are very excited about GMO managing the development and distribution of the Marmalade SDK to enable our customers to continue building compelling content," commented Marmalade CEO, Bruce Beckloff.

This isn't the first time the two firms have worked together, with GMO previously signing a deal to resell the SDK in Japan. Moving forward, the company will take control of all distribution operations.

Related Jobs

Curve Fever
Curve Fever — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[01.05.17]
Senior front end Unity developer
Pixar Animation Studios
Pixar Animation Studios — Emeryville, California, United States
[01.05.17]
Animation Tools Software Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.05.17]
Senior Programmer
Uber Advanced Technologies Center
Uber Advanced Technologies Center — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[01.05.17]
Software Engineer - Simulation


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Google's chief game designer explores the potential of virtual reality
Daybreak shutting down EverQuest spin-off Landmark
Marmalade SDK given new lease on life by Japanese outfit, GMO Cloud
Steam Spy: 2016 saw record growth in game releases, but not in spending


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image