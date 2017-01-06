Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Daybreak shutting down EverQuest spin-off Landmark
Daybreak shutting down EverQuest spin-off Landmark
January 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
January 6, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Landmark, a massively multiplayer online sandbox title from H1Z1 developer Daybreak, will be shut down next month. 

The game was previously known as EverQuest Next Landmark before being rebranded in March 2014, and only launched in June last year. 

Daybreak broke the news in a short blog post, revealing the Landmark game servers and any accompanying forums and social media channels will be turned off at 4PM PT on February 21.

The shut down process has already begun, with the game having been pulled from sale yesterday. In-game Player Studio items are also no longer available for listing or purchase through the Landmark Marketplace. 

The studio didn't give any specific reasons for the closure, simply stating that the decision was made after "much review."

It also shut down any talk of a fan-fuelled resurrection, explaining "Daybreak Game Company will retain all of the code and data from Landmark, [and] will not license or authorize the operation of an emulator or fan-operated server." 

For more information on the closure, you can check out a brief FAQ over on the Landmark website

Related Jobs

National Film and Television School
National Film and Television School — Beaconsfield, England, United Kingdom
[01.06.17]
Head of Department - Games Design and Development
InnoGames GmbH
InnoGames GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[01.06.17]
Technical Artist - for a New Game
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.05.17]
Technical Environment Artist
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.05.17]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Google's chief game designer explores the potential of virtual reality
Daybreak shutting down EverQuest spin-off Landmark
Marmalade SDK given new lease of life by Japanese outfit, GMO Cloud
Steam Spy: 2016 saw record growth in game releases, but not in spending


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image