Daybreak shutting down EverQuest spin-off Landmark

Landmark, a massively multiplayer online sandbox title from H1Z1 developer Daybreak, will be shut down next month.

The game was previously known as EverQuest Next Landmark before being rebranded in March 2014, and only launched in June last year.

Daybreak broke the news in a short blog post, revealing the Landmark game servers and any accompanying forums and social media channels will be turned off at 4PM PT on February 21.

The shut down process has already begun, with the game having been pulled from sale yesterday. In-game Player Studio items are also no longer available for listing or purchase through the Landmark Marketplace.

The studio didn't give any specific reasons for the closure, simply stating that the decision was made after "much review."

It also shut down any talk of a fan-fuelled resurrection, explaining "Daybreak Game Company will retain all of the code and data from Landmark, [and] will not license or authorize the operation of an emulator or fan-operated server."

For more information on the closure, you can check out a brief FAQ over on the Landmark website.