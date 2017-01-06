Latest Steam update lets players customize Xbox One, 360 gamepads

Valve has continued its push towards universal controller support by bringing Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Generic X-Input configurator support to the platform.

As noted in the latest Steam Client Beta update, users can now use the advanced mapping features of the Steam Controller configurator with most first and third-party controllers, including Microsoft's popular pads.

It means those who prefer to play with an Xbox One or 360 controller can map out and customize inputs based on their own personal needs and tastes, making the entire Steam library infinitely more accessible.

Sure, it's hardly a surprising move given it's been less than a month since Valve expanded support for the PS4 controller, but it's a notable one that gives Steam users even more ways to play.

You can find out what other changes the new update ushered in by sifting through the release notes.