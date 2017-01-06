Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Share your thoughts on what 2017 holds for the game industry at 3PM EST
January 6, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Design, Production, Business/Marketing

2017 is here! It’s a fresh start, a new chance to get ready for what the future holds, and inevitably brace for whatever weird and terrible events that will occur in the new year. 

The game industry in particular is already facing some unique changes—some big, others small—that will affect how developers make games in 2017 and beyond. virtual reality, new consoles from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, even Facebook’s new HTML5 games—all of these are new frontiers for game development. 

So what precisely is going to happen? Today at 3PM EST on Twitch, the Gamasutra editorial crew is going to make our best guesses based on news stories we reported on in 2016, with maybe a few wildcard guesses thrown in for good measure. Join us in chat and share your thoughts about what you’re looking for in 2017!

And while you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more editor roundtables, developer interviews, gameplay commentary and more! 

