January 9, 2017
Come to GDC 2017 for Blizzard's tips on helping players tell their own stories
January 9, 2017 | By Staff
With just a month and change to go until the 2017 Game Developers Conference, organizers want to let you know  about a great game design talk taking place at the show from Blizzard game director Eric Dodds.

Dodds has worked on everything from StarCraft to World of Warcraft to Hearthstone while at Blizzard, and in his GDC 2017 talk on "Let Your Players Do the Talking! (Why Player Stories Matter)" he will speak first to why player stories are important and then about three of the tools that can be used to generate more and better player stories with examples taken from Hearthstone and World of Warcraft.

This talk is interesting because Dodds believes game designers like to tell stories with their games, but their narrative is much less compelling than the stories their players are telling each other. As game designers, they should focus on providing tools that enable their players to tell their own awesome stories -- and attendees of his talk will learn how to do just that!

So make time for it in your GDC 2017 schedule, and don't miss your opportunity to save some money by registering early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is January 18, 2017. GDC 2017 itself will take place February 27th - March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

For more information on GDC 2017, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

