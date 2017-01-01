Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

New Lego set aims to teach kids to code through creativity
New Lego set aims to teach kids to code through creativity
January 6, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
January 6, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Programming

At CES in Las Vegas this week, Lego revealed a new playset that teaches children to code using their own Lego creations and a smartphone app.

The kit, called Lego Boost, isn't the first programming-centric line the company has rolled out, but Boost is the first to focus on making coding both accessible and fun for younger kids.

Different efforts like Girls Make Games and the Hour of Code have emphasized ways to explore and teach programming to younger generations, and Lego Boost is no different. However simple, tools like this can help younger kids develop an early understanding of basic coding, and can provide a strong foundation for the next generation of game developers.

Kids are able to create one of five Lego robots using the Boost set, each with a different look and unique functions. Specialized blocks within the kit sync up to the Boost app via Bluetooth and allow players to control and create tasks for each of the different bots.

Basic commands within the app are broken down into categories for movement, speech, and action. Players are able to drag and connect commands to create functions for connected bots. This allows young kids to program their creations to do anything from basic movements to more complex tasks that make use of sensors that read color or sound.

“We know that children dream of bringing their Lego creations to life, and our chief ambition for Lego Boost is to fulfill that wish. Once children build a Lego creation, we give them simple coding tools to ‘boost’ their models by adding personality,” said Lego Group design lead Simon Kent. “We want children to first and foremost have a fun and limitless play experience; adding the coding opportunity is the means to get there.”

Related Jobs

Curve Fever
Curve Fever — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[01.05.17]
Senior front end Unity developer
Pixar Animation Studios
Pixar Animation Studios — Emeryville, California, United States
[01.05.17]
Animation Tools Software Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.05.17]
Senior Programmer
Uber Advanced Technologies Center
Uber Advanced Technologies Center — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[01.05.17]
Software Engineer - Simulation


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Google's chief game designer explores the potential of virtual reality
Daybreak shutting down EverQuest spin-off Landmark
Marmalade SDK given new lease on life by Japanese outfit, GMO Cloud
Steam Spy: 2016 saw record growth in game releases, but not in spending


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image