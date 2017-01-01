Get a job: Demiurge Studios is hiring a UX Design Lead

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Demiurge Studios is looking for an amazing UX Design Lead to conceive, specify, implement and tune amazing user experiences with our amazing team. Could this be you? Read on!

Our ideal candidate has an intuitive understanding of what makes a UX compelling coupled with a strong understanding of game development's unique challenges and conventions. They can take complex specification and turn it into elegant, actionable visual designs. They have a strong command of UX best practices, layout, flow, designing-for-touch, and a deep toolset for presenting information and inviting interactivity. They know that anybody can make a wireframe, but not everybody can design one. They love challenges and know when to iterate and when to start over. They love games and are baffled as to why it feels like UX is an afterthought in so many of them.

If this sounds like you, we've got a full-time on-site position where you'll have the opportunity to drive UX for our next generation of games.

Responsibilities

Own the UX design and design process, specifically as it relates to user interface and interactivity

Create visual prototypes that explore UX designs, reveal potential, and facilitate a productive dialog with other stakeholders

Create clear and concise specification that can drive technical and artistic implementation. Any means necessary: storyboards, wireframes, mockups, videos, playables.

Collaborate directly with game designers, artists, and engineers

Review and assess usability and playtest feedback, following up and iterating where necessary

Design smart, intuitive, delightful mobile experiences that our players will love!

Qualifications

Prior experience working on published games as a UX or UX/UI designer is a strict requirement

Strong product sense and the ability to design experiences that realize a game's specific goals

Deep understanding of mobile interfaces, gleaned through wide experience with hundreds of apps

Intense attention to detail

Mastery of the tools of the trade: Adobe Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator), wireframing applications

Currently authorized to work in the United States

Nice to have

Free-to-Play game development experience

Ability to generate shippable UI art

Actionscript experience

Unity experience

Flash experience

Scripting experience (JS, C#)

A portfolio of work, inclusive of wireframes and process, is required for applications to be considered. We'd also love to look at games you've published as a UX designer!

