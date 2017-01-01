Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 6, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 6, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 6, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Lessons learned from a composer turned game developer
Lessons learned from a composer turned game developer
January 6, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
January 6, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Audio, Design

"You're [normally] dealing with someone who knows all of that stuff, but you don't and you're trying to give them what they need. There's always a bit of disconnect."

- Chris Tilton comments on how composing for a game of his own design differs from his past experiences creating music for games.

In a recent story from The Verge, Chris Tilton explained how he went from composing music for games like Assassin’s Creed Unity and SimCity to going hands-on with game development to create the upcoming isometric adventure game Divide.

While the story contains some insightful lessons learned by the composer turned game developer, his take on how hands-on experience with a game changed his composition process is especially interesting.

Tilton’s experiences both creating music for and developing certain aspects of a game made by his own studio highlight some of the unique benefits gained by his being a composer with intimate knowledge of the game he's writing for. 

“Sometimes when I’ve played the games I worked on, I thought ‘It would’ve been good to know this or that. A lot of times with games they ask for the music for this scenario that ends up changing a bunch after you finish the music,” explained Tilton.

“I was so hands-on with the narrative and the pacing and all of that stuff, so I was able to write ideas early on and let them sit a while, see if they were working or not working, and go back and change things. That’s something you don’t get to do often on a game. You’re [normally] dealing with someone who knows all of that stuff, but you don’t, and you’re trying to give them what they need. There’s always a bit of disconnect.”

For more about Tilton’s experience developing and composing music for Divide, check out the full story over at The Verge. 

Related Jobs

Demiurge Studios (SEGA)
Demiurge Studios (SEGA) — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[01.06.17]
UX Design Lead (Mobile)
National Film and Television School
National Film and Television School — Beaconsfield, England, United Kingdom
[01.06.17]
Head of Department - Games Design and Development
InnoGames GmbH
InnoGames GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[01.06.17]
Technical Artist - for a New Game
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[01.05.17]
Texture Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Google's chief game designer explores the potential of virtual reality
Lessons learned from a composer turned game developer
New Lego set aims to teach kids to code through creativity
Blog: How Valiant Hearts drives you to the breaking point


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image