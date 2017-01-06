Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 6, 2017
Gamasutra's predictions for the game industry in 2017
January 6, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing, Video

2017 is upon us, and that means both the end of old projects and the start of new ones for game developers across the globe. But as we gird our loins and get back to work, what can we expect from the industry as a whole in the new year?

To answer that question (and just to see each others’ faces for the first time in a few weeks) we went live on our Twitch show today to chat about everything from Nintendo Switch to the future of virtual reality. If you’re looking for an even-handed take that tackles the plusses and minuses of what the new year holds for the games business, you should give it a watch. 

While you’re at it, if you’re looking for more insightful discussions about the games industry, be sure to subscribe to our Twitch channel for regular editor roundtables, developer interviews, and gameplay commentary. 

