Rocket League dominated the PlayStation Store in 2016

Sony's official end of year charts show that Rocket League was the PlayStation Store's most downloaded title of 2016, across both the U.S. and Europe.

More specifically, Sony states that Rocket League was the "most downloaded" in the States, and the "best-selling" in Europe.

Despite launching in 2015, when it was dished out to PlayStation Plus members for free, Psyonix's acrobatic take on vehicular soccer outperformed the likes of Battlefield 1, Minecraft, and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare on Sony's digital marketplace.

The charts don't show exact sales or download figures, but we know Rocket League had racked up 5 million sales across all platforms by June 2016, with 42 percent of those coming from the PlayStation Store.

It's worth noting that Rocket League is only available digitally, unlike some of its main competitors, but that doesn't make Psyonix's ability to dominate across two storefronts any less impressive.

We've taken the liberty of posting PlayStation Store's top 10 for the U.S. and Europe below. You can find the complete charts over on the official PlayStation Blog (U.S.) (Europe).

U.S. Top Downloads 2016: PS4

Rocket League Battlefield 1 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Tom Clancy’s The Division Grand Theft Auto V Overwatch: Origins Edition Battlefield 4 No Man’s Sky FIFA 17

European Best-sellers 2016: PS4