At GDC 2017, see how Square Enix merged fantasy with reality in Final Fantasy XV

Organizers of the 2017 Game Developers Conference are happy to confirm that Square Enix will be at the show offering a behind-the-scenes look at the narrative design of Final Fantasy XV.

Dan Inoue is a lead writer and localization director at Square Enix, and in his talk on "Bringing Fantasy to Life in Final Fantasy XV" he'll discuss how "a fantasy based on reality" came to reside in the real world, and what rules were made and broken to maintain a cohesive, coherent narrative amid swathes of information.

So come learn how the fantasy came to life -- you'll walk away with techniques for bringing realism into a fantasy world, insight into the challenges of maintaining a cohesive narrative across companion projects and promotions, and strategies for turning the universe to your advantage, all with a unique AAA JRPG spin.

