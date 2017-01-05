Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 9, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 9, 2017
arrowPress Releases
January 9, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

How Final Fantasy VII conquered 3D and made history
How Final Fantasy VII conquered 3D and made history
January 9, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
January 9, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design, Production

"I remember seeing the lead programmer, Narita-san, struggling to make the characters walk on a 3D surface. When he solved the problem, everybody was so happy with it."

- Final Fantasy VII CG supervisor Kazuyuki Hashimoto recounts one of the struggles and victories he witnessed during the development of the the iconic 3D game.

Polygon’s Final Fantasy VII: An Oral History is anything but a quick read, but the multi-chapter feature is well worth however long it’ll take to work through it. The story, assembled over the course of 2 years from interviews with over 30 developers, offers an incredibly in-depth look at the origins, development, and impact of the first 3D Final Fantasy game.

The oral history is filled with interesting information and history for both Final Fantasy fans and game developers alike. Beyond multiple interviews, the feature is loaded with images, videos, and documents that further detail the difficulties and triumphs faced by the developers of Final Fantasy VII

In one of the many, many interviews found within, developers discussed the decision to kill one of the game’s main characters early on in the game. The team jokes about how Yoshinori Kitase, the Director of Square Japan at the time of the game’s release, had wanted to kill even more characters.

Tetsuya Nomura, Final Fantasy VII’s character and battle visual director, explained that such a decision would’ve lessened the impact of that first significant death.

“When a character in a video game dies, no one thinks it’s that sad. They’re just characters in a game, after all — you can just reset the game and try again, or you can always revive them somehow. I felt that their lives just didn’t have much weight,” explained Tetsuya Nomura, who says fans still confront him about a death from the game to this day. 

“With “life” as our theme for [Final Fantasy VII], I thought we should try depicting a character who really dies for good, who can’t come back. For that death to resonate, it needed to be an important character. So we thought killing off the heroine would allow players to think more deeply about that theme.”

Related Jobs

Crate Entertainment
Crate Entertainment — Boston Area (work remotely), Massachusetts, United States
[01.08.17]
Graphics / Engine Programmer
Crate Entertainment
Crate Entertainment — Boston Area (work remotely), Massachusetts, United States
[01.07.17]
Senior Programmer
Age of Learning, Inc.
Age of Learning, Inc. — Glendale, California, United States
[01.06.17]
Software Engineer - Machine Learning
Cignition
Cignition — Palo Alto, California, United States
[01.06.17]
Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Rethinking the player avatar in VR
Bethesda PR VP: Design games to be unique rather than crowdpleasers
2017 Independent Games Festival announces Main Competition finalists!
Tim Sweeney: Closed VR platforms are 'sending the wrong message'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image