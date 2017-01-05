Get a job: Crate Entertainment is hiring a Sr. Graphics/Engine Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Crate Entertainment is looking for a talented graphics/engine programmer to work with designers and artists on improving the visuals, performance and engine capabilities of our games. This role would involve working to update Grim Dawn engine technology along with work on other unannounced strategy/RPG titles for PC and possibly console.

We're looking for someone who has solid technical ability but also the judgment to know what needs improvement, when something looks right and what features make sense for a given game. We probably won't always have a full load of graphics/engine oriented work, so you must also be willing to help out with other general/gameplay coding tasks. Work would take place remotely (we have no physical office, though most of the team is in MA) and you would be expected to generally be online and available weekdays during "core" hours but otherwise can set your own schedule.

Required Qualifications

3+ years of professional game development experience as an engineer

3+ years professional experience coding in C++

Extensive knowledge of current graphics and rendering technology

Exceptional mathematical skills

Experience with optimization and multi-threading

Ability to work within an existing engine and identify appropriate targets for improvement

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Highly self-driven and able to accomplish goals with minimal supervision

Passion for games and some background in PC strategy and RPG / ARPG genres

Must reside in the United States and be authorized to work

Preferred Qualifications

Shipped a title written in C++ or C# for PC or Console

Experience programming with C#

Prior work in the Unity and/or Unreal engines

Experience working in a soul-crushing environment (to give you perspective)

Live in the New England area

Interested? Apply now.

